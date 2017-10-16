Fort Smith Police Search For Shooting Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a man allegedly involved in a shooting on Monday (Oct. 16), according to a press release from the department.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 900 block of North 16th Street at about 7:30 a.m. Police said witnesses reported that two to three shots were fired by a male toward a vehicle that fled the area.

An investigation revealed that a woman was arguing with the father of her children in front of her home. The woman’s current boyfriend, Orenthieus Mays approached the residence on foot and noticed the argument, according to the press release.

Police said Mays fired a gun three times at the man until he fled the area. The man reportedly had his 1 and 2-year-old children in the at the time of the alleged shooting. He was later found safe, and no one was injured during the incident, police said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Mays on the charge of a terroristic act, according to a press release.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fort Smith Police Department.