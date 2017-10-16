Fort Smith: School Lockdown Lifted As Possible Shooting Investigation Continues

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two schools in Fort Smith were placed on a brief lockdown because of possible shot fires, according to Fort Smith Police Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 16) and gave the 900 block of 16th Street as the vicinity of the possible shooting, according to police.

The schools impacted were Tilles and Darby Elementary. Tilles is located a block north of the reported possible shooting location.

5NEWS was told by a school secretary, “we are keeping kids [from both schools] indoors as a precaution, but everything else is back to normal.”

Police said a woman got into an argument with her former boyfriend, who brought his new girlfriend, to her house on 16th Street.

Several witnesses told police they believe the woman [who lives on 16th Street] called her new boyfriend to come over and that he’s the one who fired three rounds from his gun.

As of now, no shell casings have been found and no injuries were reported, according to police.

STORY DEVELOPING