× George Strait Adds Second Concert At The BOK

TULSA (KFSM) — The BOK Center has announced that George Strait will be performing two shows in Tulsa next year.

The announcement is posted on their Twitter account, “Due to popular demand, @ GeorgeStrait will # rocktheBOK with a second show on June 1! Tickets go on sale Fri, Oct 20 at 10AM.”

Last month, the BOK announced Strait would perform on June 2, 2018. Tickets went on sale in late September, but many people claimed the tickets were sold out before they could buy them.

The “Strait Down Route 66” is part of the BOK Center’s 10th anniversary concert celebration series.