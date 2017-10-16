× Huntsville Boy Dead After Being Run Over

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — A child has died after being run over by a vehicle.

An 11-year-old Huntsville boy died Saturday at Northwest Medical Center after being struck by a 2014 GMC, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the boy due to the age.

The collision happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday on County Road 6060, about half-mile west of Highway 23, according to ASP.

The boy was struck while crossing the road, according to ASP.