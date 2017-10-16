× Louisville Athletic Board Votes To Fire Rick Pitino With ‘Just Cause’ For Role In Scandal

(CBS) — The Louisville Athletic Association unanimously voted to terminate men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino for ‘just cause’ amid the FBI investigation into college basketball.

Pitino, who has been identified as “Coach-2” in federal documents, was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 27 following the discovery of his role in funneling money to the family of Louisville freshman and former five-star prospect Brian Bowen in return for his commitment to the school.

Pitino is a Hall-of-Fame coach who has won 770 games during his 30-year career, including two national titles and seven Final Four appearances. But the latest revelation of his involvement in a scandal is the third of his UL career — this one proving to be the last straw.

Louisville named assistant coach David Padgett as its interim head coach on Sept. 29 in the wake of Pitino’s imminent ousting, and has since fired assistant coach Jordan Fair without cause. Associate head coach Kenny Johnson remains on paid leave.