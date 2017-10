× Pocola Woman Dead After Collision

POLK COUNTY (KFSM) — A Pocola woman is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.

Laura Faye Juelfs, 51, died in Mena Regional Hospital after striking a guardrail while traveling west along Highway 88, according to ASP.

Police stated in a report that Juelfs failed to negotiate a curve to the right and that’s when she struck the rail.