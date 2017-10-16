× Sex Offender Out Of Prison, Moving To Rudy

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender is out of prison and moving to Rudy, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Marc McCune.

McCune stated on a social media post that William Walter Wherry has been released from the Arkansas Department of Corrections and will be residing in the 11000 block of Old 88 Road in Rudy.

During 2006, Wherry was convicted of first-degree sexual assault after assaulting a girl younger than five, according to court documents.