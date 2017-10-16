× Suspect Shot In Reported Kidnapping, Robbery Of Elderly In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Additional details are being released in a case of a reported kidnapping and robbery of an elderly couple.

Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 25, of Fayetteville is facing felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and residential burglary, second-degree battery and terroristic threatening in connection with a matter that reportedly happened in the 1000 block of River Meadows Drive.

About 2:45 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13), police were dispatched to the area of Huntsville Road and River Meadows Drive regarding a shooting.

An elderly man told police he was outside on his driveway and was approached by an unknown man whom police later identified as Jenner.

He also reported that Jenner brandished a gun and demanded he go inside his home and get his wallet and car keys. An elderly woman was also inside the home, and Jenner allegedly forced them at gun point to give him a ride to a bank to get money from their bank account.

Once at Huntsville Road and River Meadows Drive, the man reportedly grabbed a gun he had hidden in his vehicle and shot Jenner in the leg.

Jenner allegedly bit the man on his hands and arms and grabbed the gun, but the man was able to push Jenner out of the car, and drive himself and the woman to safety.

Meanwhile, Jenner was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment. There, he was arrested and placed on a prisoner hold until he was stable enough to go to jail.

Once released from the hospital, he was booked into the Washington County Detention Center where he remained Monday (Oct. 16) in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Jenner is suspected of another robbery in Fayetteville that happened Jan. 3, 2017 at Arvest Bank, 1113 N. Garland Ave. He and alleged accomplice Telvondric Haywood reportedly stole $13,615 in cash.

According to a police report, other suspects may have been involved, and they are suspected of possibly being involved in three bank robberies, two other robberies and attempted robberies at three restaurants.

Four days after the alleged robbery, Jenner was arrested in Florida while vacationing with his family.

Jenner’s trial was initially suppose to begin Oct. 9, but was rescheduled for December 11.

While being held in connection with that crime, Jenner allegedly broke a sprinkler head causing “…substantial disruption…”, court documents state.

Even more, Jenner was arrested in connection with second-degree battery after allegedly injuring his elderly mother during August 2014.

Jenner could face life in prison if convicted, according to Arkansas statutes.