Two Wanted In Connection With Break-In And Fraud

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a bank card during a vehicle break-in and used it at several businesses.

Derrick Scott is accused of being in connection with the fraudulent purchases. Police are looking to identify a woman also involved, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

A debit card was reportedly stolen during a vehicle break-in and after, used at a liquor store, gas station, Walmart and Redbox.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fayetteville police at 587-3555.