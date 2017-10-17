× 13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth In Secret, Leaves Baby On Doorstep

BAKER, La. (CBS) – Police in Louisiana say a 13-year-old girl secretly gave birth to a baby and left it on a woman’s doorstep Sunday (Oct. 15).

According to CBS affiliate WAFB, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the baby was discovered by the homeowner early Sunday morning.

The teacher said she heard a knock on the door, but when she opened the door all she saw was a baby. The baby was on the ground with its umbilical cord still attached.

“[The mother] gave birth to the baby by herself in the bedroom of her home,” Dunn said.

Police say the teen reportedly hid the pregnancy from her parents. The father of the child was also a 13-year-old.

Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law states that if you can’t care for your baby or its well-being may be in danger, you can bring the child to an emergency designated facility. The parents can do this within the first 60 days of the child’s life.

The baby weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and is currently in state custody.