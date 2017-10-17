Arkansas State Police Releases Draft of Enhanced Carry Guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Arkansas State Police have released the first draft of training procedures and licensing for the new enhanced carry law that was signed into law during the last legislative session.

The University of Arkansas campus, the State Capital and other public buildings are just some of the places concealed carry permit holders who get the enhanced carry permit will be able to carry a gun.

Concealed carry permit holders who want the enhanced carry will be required to have an additional eight hours of training, and instructors like Nathan House will have to take a test within the first three months after the rules are finalized by state police.

“I don't know that any of us really knew what to expect other than it was going to be some classroom time and some range time. I think...at least at first reading it looks like a pretty good program that they've thought through,” House said.

Representative Charlie Collins who wrote the campus carry bills said making sure people are trained to the best of their ability is extremely important.

“This training is going to be more focused on what do you do if you are in a sensitive area and God forbid a bad guy pulls out a gun and starts shooting and also if you are in an area like that and law enforcement arrives on the scene,” he said.

Collins said the guidelines also require you to be graded on shooting accuracy which is not required with a regular concealed carry permit.

He said he believes having these trained people carrying guns will prevent a shooting from happening.

“If they know a good guy or a good gal with a gun could stop their plan before it's finished, long before law enforcement arrives, I think some of these crazy killers are going to say 'I'm not going to murder on an Arkansas campus today,'” he said.

Arkansas State Police are taking public comments about what changes people think need to be made. That deadline is Nov. 10.

Public comments can be made by emailing Mary Clair McLaurin of the Arkansas State Police at mary.claire.mclaurin@asp.arkansas.gov.

You can also mail your comments to 1 State Police Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209

There will also be a public hearing where you can voice your comments on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Department Headquarters at 1 State Police Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209