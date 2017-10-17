Bentonville Police Search For Burglary Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect who entered a home Monday (Oct. 16) on Redwood Avenue, according to a news release.

Surveillance video from inside the house shows the man entered between 8 a.m. and 11:22 a.m., according to the release. He was armed with a hammer and a black pistol.

The man is described as a white adult, wearing a silver Arkansas Razorback pendant. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and urged residents not to approach if they see him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 479-271-3170.