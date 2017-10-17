× Elliott Gets Temporary Restraining Order On Suspension

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – From suspended to eligible to suspended to eligible again. Ezekiel Elliott’s latest attempt to delay his six-game suspension worked. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty granted Elliott’s request for a temporary restraining order, which Elliott’s legal team filed after the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated the preliminary injunction that Elliott was granted before the season.

The NFL temporarily can’t enforce its suspension of Elliott.

According to CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, Elliott will be eligible to play against the 49ers on Sunday and the Redskins in Week 8. The temporary restraining order will be in place until at least Oct. 30, when the NFL will have to appear before Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who will decide if Elliott gets a preliminary injunction, which would make Elliott eligible past Oct. 30.

Ellliott, who led the league in rushing yards last year as a rookie, was initially suspended six games in August for alleged incidents of domestic violence. Elliott’s appeal failed, but he was granted a preliminary injunction. He was allowed to play in the Cowboys’ first five games of the season. But on Thursday, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated Elliott’s preliminary injunction that Elliott. In response, Elliott filed another request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted on Tuesday night.