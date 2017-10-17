Fort Smith High Speed Chase Dash Cam Video Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Dash cam video has been released of a high speed chase involving a stolen truck that left several vehicles damaged, and a man in jail.

Joshua Spencer, 33, a convicted sex offender, allegedly stole a Gray-Mac construction worker's truck from the Travel Plaza in Pocola, jumped into the truck and headed to Fort Smith.

He now faces seven counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident and theft by receiving, one county of felony first-degree criminal mischief, parole violation and absconding, as well as one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest.

The dash cam video shows Sebastian County deputies pursuing the stolen vehicle. It also shows deputies following the stolen truck through grass behind a Fed Ex building on Old Greenwood Road.

The pursuit continues onto Zero Street and into The Links apartment complex where officers twice threw down spike strips without success.

"He was actively swerving to hit people, not units (but) people," according to a deputy.

Deputies continued to chase the stolen truck through Massard Road and onto Rogers Avenue.

"Fort Smith... be advised he's swerving at [police]," a Sebastian County deputy alerted on a radio.

Spencer allegedly hit several vehicles that were parked on the side of Phoenix Avenue.

No one was injured, according to Arkansas State Police.

On that same street, a trooper clipped the back of the truck before Spencer reportedly gave up. The pursuit ended at Village South Apartments.

Fort Smith police, Sebastian County deputies and state police assisted in the matter.