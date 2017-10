× Lincoln Woman Dead In Head-On Collision

LINCOLN (KFSM) — A woman has died after the vehicle she was driving overturned during a two-vehicle, head-on collision, according to Arkansas State Police.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17) Pamela Sue Reed, 64, was traveling north along Arkansas 59 and was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by Ruth N. Santos-Hernandez, 26, of Westville, Okla., according to ASP.

Reed’s vehicle then drove off the road and overturned, according to police.