Police Respond To Burglary Suspect Barricading Himself In Springdale Apartments

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are responding to an apartment in Springdale where a burglary suspect has barricaded himself, Springdale Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

Police are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a home on Monday (Oct. 16), Taylor said.

When he entered the home on Monday (Oct. 16) he was armed with a hammer and a black pistol.

Taylor said Springdale police are assisting the Bentonville police.