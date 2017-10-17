Police Respond To Burglary Suspect Barricading Himself In Springdale Apartments
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are responding to an apartment in Springdale where a burglary suspect has barricaded himself, Springdale Lt. Jeff Taylor said.
Police are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a home on Monday (Oct. 16), Taylor said.
When he entered the home on Monday (Oct. 16) he was armed with a hammer and a black pistol.
Taylor said Springdale police are assisting the Bentonville police.