Portis Involved In Scuffle, Sends Teammate To Hospital

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – The Chicago Bulls issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging that forwards Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis were involved in a physical altercation during practice that left Mirotic with a concussion and maxillary fractures.

“Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic had a physical altercation during today’s practice. As a result of the incident, Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures. Surgery is likely required. Mirotic is out indefinitely. The Bulls are evaluating disciplinary action. An update will be provided when applicable.”

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, who was first to report the incident, Mirotic was briefly hospitalized following the altercation with Portis. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Mirotic stayed down for several minutes after the scuffle, and the Chicago Tribune‘s K.C. Johnson is reporting that early estimates on the injuries sustained from the altercation will keep him sidelined “a few weeks” following surgery.

That sentiment was echoed by a source who talked to Mirotic himself. Via theChicago Tribune:

A source who spoke to Mirotic after he was released from the hospital said the forward suffered two fractures and placed an early estimate for his absence at “a few weeks, at least.” He possibly will have to wear a mask upon that return.

Mirotic left European basketball in 2014 to join the Bulls and resigned with the team this offseason. He has been teammates with Portis since 2015. Portis was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by Chicago. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, the two players have been going at it for quite some time .

Mirotic averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while knocking down 41.3 percent of his shots last season. Portis averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench in his second season in the NBA. It remains to be seen if Portis or even the injured Mirotic will be suspended by the team for their disciplinary actions.