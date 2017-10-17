Three Springdale Schools Placed On Lockdown Due To Police Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Three Springdale schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday (Oct. 17) due to a standoff in the area, Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said.

Police are responding to a burglary suspect barricading himself inside an apartment at The Vineyards at Jones Road apartment complex.

Schaeffer said that police requested that Har-Ber High School, Hellstern Middle School and Bernice Young Elementary School all be placed on lockdown. He said all students were safe, but had to remain at the school until the lockdowns were lifted.

The lockdowns at Hellstern Middle School and Bernice Young Elementary School were downgraded to alert status at about 2:45 p.m., Schaeffer said. The students will be able to leave school at the normal time, but students who live in the area of the standoff must be picked up at the school by a parent or guardian, Schaeffer said.

The Har-Ber High School lockdown was lifted at about 3:15 p.m.