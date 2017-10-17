Three Arrested Following Poteau Convenience Store Robbery

POTEAU (KFSM) — Three suspects are arrested following a robbery in Poteau that happened more than six months ago.

According to Assistant Chief Greg Russell, the robbery happened at 11:53 p.m. on March 23rd at the Tote-A-Poke convenience store at 2017 North Broadway.

The clerk, 18-year-old Alix Don Akers of Red Oak, told police that a male entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The police report states that the suspect then left the store with an undetermined amount of money.

On October 12 and 13 (Thurs. and Fri.), the Poteau Police Department investigated further into the case based on recent developments. Investigators interviewed and then arrested Akers along with Derek Graham Chavez, 18, of Poteau, and William Blake Longenbaugh, 22, also of Poteau.

According to the police report, through the course of the investigation and interviews, it was discovered that Akers had devised a plan with Chavez to stage the robbery, and Longenbaugh acted as the getaway driver.

Chavez, Akers and Longenbaugh were all jailed on charges of Embezzlement, Knowingly Receiving/Concealing Stolen/Embezzled Property & Conspiracy to Commit Felony.

Chavez had an additional charge of Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony, and Akers had an additional charge of Knowingly making False Report of a Crime.