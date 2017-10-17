× UA Law School Ranked As Seventh Best In Nation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas School of Law has been ranked as the seventh best in the country, marking the fifth straight year UA finished among the top 10 law schools in the country.

The National Jurist and preLaw magazines listed UA’s law school the nation’s seventh “Best Value in Legal Education.”

It’s also the seventh consecutive year the school ranked in the top 20, according to a university news release.

According to the National Jurist’s Fall 2017 issue, “The Best Value Schools ranking is designed to recognize schools where graduates have excellent chances of passing the bar and getting a legal job without taking on a ton of debt.”

“The University of Arkansas School of Law’s Best Value ranking is one that we anticipate each year because it reflects so many of our priorities,” said Stacy Leeds, dean of the school.

“We are committed first to providing an excellent legal education, and we want to do that while also making sure we pay attention to students’ overall cost, bar passage, job placement and debt load. Our consistent rankings among the nation’s ‘Best Values in Legal Education’ confirms that we’re meeting these goals and performing well relative to our peer institutions.”

The annual study uses information from the American Bar Association and U.S. News and World Report to rank schools based on: percentage of graduates who pass the bar exam, which counts for 15 percent of the rank; employment rate after graduation, 35 percent; tuition, 25 percent; cost of living, 10 percent; and average indebtedness upon graduation, 15 percent.

The magazines are published four times per year and are among the nation’s leading news sources in legal education.

The National Jurist reaches an estimated 100,000 law students. preLaw is read by more than 45,000 prospective law students. The magazines are also read by professors and law school administrators.

With alumni in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, two territories and more than 20 countries, the UA law school has also been ranked among the top 42 public law schools, according to U.S. News and World Report.