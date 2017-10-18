× 21c Museum Hotel In Bentonville Ranked Among Top Hotels In The World

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville was ranked among the top hotels in the world by readers of Conde Nast Traveler, according to a news release.

As part of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, five 21c Museum Hotels were named as Top Hotels in the South, including 21c Lexington (No. 6), 21c Nashville (No. 15), 21c Louisville (No. 17), 21c Durham (No. 22), and 21c Bentonville (No. 37).

“Condé Nast Traveler readers are some of the most discerning travelers in the world,” said Craig Greenberg, CEO of 21c Museum Hotels.

“We strive to deliver not only genuine hospitality, but to delight our guests with thought provoking contemporary art and to make meaningful contributions to the communities we call home. It is an extraordinary honor for each of our seven hotels to be recognized and named to this prestigious list.”

More than 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines and 195 airports, according to the release.

Conceived as a place where the art of today provokes thought, engages conversation and inspires action, 21c Museum Hotels were founded in 2007 and have grown from a single community revitalization project in Louisville, Kentucky, into a hospitality brand, management and group operating seven hotels and eight restaurants in six states with others under development.

The Bentonville venue is a combination boutique hotel, contemporary art museum and restaurant modeled after the award-winning flagship in Louisville.

The hotel features 12,000 square feet of museum, meeting and event space. The museum exhibits the work of living artists and is open free of charge to the public.

Fore information, visit the hotel’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.