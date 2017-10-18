× Alma Police Searching For Two Accused Of Stealing Vehicle

ALMA (KFSM) — Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and two suspects who they say stole it.

The vehicle, a four-door, beige 2003 Buick Century with Arkansas license plate 970 VLM, was stolen from the Walmart parking lot, Sunday (Oct. 15). It still wasn’t found Wednesday (Oct. 18).

A man and woman whom police are looking to identify are the suspects accused of stealing the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 632-3333.