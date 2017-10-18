Fort Smith Woman Claims She Was Set On Fire, Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Police are investigating after a woman claimed she was set on fire and later ran into a Fort Smith convenience store Wednesday morning (Oct. 18).

According to eyewitnesses, the woman said she was at her home when someone set her on fire. The woman reportedly ran all the way to The Pic-N-Tote Convenience Store, located at 1116 Grand Avenue, where employees called 911.

According to Fort Smith Police, the woman did not appear to be burned, but was under the influence of drugs. "We made contact with her and she claims she was shot full of drugs the night before," said Lt. Daniel Grubbs. "She was clearly under the influence and suspected of having a mental disorder," Lt. Grubbs said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for observation and treatment.

A worker at the convenience store, Jericho Ware, took a video at the scene and gave us permission to use it (posted above).

5NEWS is working to bring you more details on this developing story.