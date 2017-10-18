× Lawyer Who Took On Tobacco Industry Now Turning To Big Drug Manufacturers

JACKSON, Miss. (CBS News) — The opioid epidemic is killing tens of thousands of Americans every year — and one attorney is fighting it in court.

As black market poison, opioids have become an American cradle-to-grave scourge.

“There is an opioid-addicted baby being born in a hospital right now,” said Mike Moore.

Moore calls himself a “country lawyer from Mississippi.” Don’t believe it. He’s a 65-year-old David who has found his next Goliath: The big drug manufacturers.

Moore says the industry understated how addictive the painkillers could be.

Read more and see video here.