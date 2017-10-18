New Details Released In Reported Shooting Near Goshen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a reported shooting that happened near Goshen Monday (Oct 16), and those in that department say they may have new information.

The alleged shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Bridgewater Lane. A witness told deputies two Mustangs, a red and a silver, were involved and were traveling west toward Old Wire Road.

The witness also told deputies the drivers of the Mustangs were shooting at one another.

However, an investigation reveals those vehicles weren't involved, and several vehicles, rather than two, were possibly involved, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an orange, new-model Challenger or Charge; a white Honda sedan; a green, four-door Honda sedan, and a silver sports car with red stripes with an aftermarket exhaust, are the vehicles possibly involved.

Before the alleged shooting, a white Honda and silver sports cars were seen being driven recklessly throughout Fayetteville, and a witness told deputies they saw the vehicles in the area of North Street and Gregg Avenue about 3:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Those of the Sheriff's Office are asking anyone with information to call them at 444-5720.