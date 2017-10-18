Northwest Medical First Hospital In Arkansas To Use New Breast Cancer Technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- October is breast cancer awareness month and Northwest Health is the first hospital in Arkansas to use a new breast cancer technology that helps surgeons locate and remove tumors.

Carolyn Sue Murray was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. She was one of the first patients to have the reflector placed inside her breast before she had surgery to remove the tumor.

“I was told by Dr. Menendez that this wire would be placed but they also had this new procedure that they might be able to use on me if it was setup in time, and the new procedure made a whole lot more sense to me,” Murray said.

Breast cancer surgeon Dr. Christopher Menendez said the traditional way for surgeons to localize the spot to be removed has required a wire to be placed in the breast, but this new technology localizes the breast cancer more accurately. It also doesn't give off any radioactivity.

“It places a tiny little marker that sends a signal to a console that we use in the operating room that will tell me exactly where that spot is without a wire in place,” Dr. Menendez said.

Dr. Menendez said the reflector can be placed in the tissue up to a month before surgery instead of having to have two procedures in the same day when using a wire.

“Of all the advancements that are coming along in breast cancer surgery this is really the wave of the future when it comes to localizing and finding the breast cancer in the breast at surgery. The technology is very nice but it is catching on around the country pretty quickly,” he said.

The reflector is removed from the breast along with the tumor at the time of the surgery.