Police Arrest Pea Ridge Man In Connection To Arson Case

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- Pea Ridge police arrested a man on Wednesday (Oct. 18) in connection to an arson case.

According to Pea Ridge police, Joseph Todd, 63, is facing charges of arson.

Pea Ridge police posted on their Facebook page on Oct. 11 asking the public for help with information on a suspicious residential fire at the 1800 block of Hayden Road.

Police said it was determined that the utilities had been shut-off at the residence for several days. The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire and told police that he had been verbally arguing with Todd that morning and said it was possible he was involved.

Police said Todd initially denied any involvement in the fire, but witness statements from various sources indicated that Todd was the correct suspect. Witnesses said a vehicle like Todd's had been seen at the residence, and other witnesses reported seeing Todd arrive at his residence at 11:30 a.m. and claimed he was displaying alarming activity prior to leaving.

Todd was questioned on Tuesday (Oct. 17) and further evidence against him was collected by the police at his house. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Benton County Jail.