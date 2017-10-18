× Police Investigating Possible Robbery In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are investigating a robbery that happened on Wednesday morning (Oct. 18).

Police said the robbery occurred at about 7 a.m. in the area of North Dixieland Road and West Olive Street in Rogers.

The suspect is described as a 5’9″ male wearing a gray colored hoodie, dark pants, and a dark colored backpack.

Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, contact the Rogers Police Department.