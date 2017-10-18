Put Raw Egg In Your Coffee For A Workout Boost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention runners and those who do strenuous workouts.

A centuries old practice is showing up again and helping with post workout recovery.

That practice involves mixing raw egg into your coffee, and the result a thick, creamy sweet drink that supposedly kicks up your regular cup of coffee.

Don't worry about the consumption of the raw egg.

Experts said the heat of the coffee brings the temperature of the egg up enough to kill any harmful bacteria.

Scientists said taking in some caffeine pre-workout can give you a performance boost and the egg mixed in gives you a hit of protein; which help with muscle recovery.