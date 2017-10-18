× Rogers Assists With House Fire Near Avoca

AVOCA (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department assisted in an overnight fire near Avoca, according to chief Tom Jenkins.

Firefighters responded about 1:17 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18) to 14979 Muldoon Drive, which is in unincorporated Benton County on an inlet at Beaver Lake

The Avoca Fire Department described the structure as a total loss, but said no one was home while crews responded to the blaze.

Avoca has been turned over to the Benton County Fire Marshal for investigation.