Springdale 911 Dispatcher Helps Father Deliver Baby

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A dispatcher with the Springdale Police Department is getting credit for helping bring a new life into the world.

The department posted on Facebook that dispatcher Monica Deason was the one who got the opportunity to deliver a newborn baby over the phone.

Deason answered a father’s call to 911 on Sept. 19 and helped deliver the baby via phone call.

The department said she gave outstanding instructions to the father on how to care for the newborn baby and the mother until help could arrive to transport both to the hospital.