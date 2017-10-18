Stress Affects Women Like Junk Food Diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Too much stress can take a toll on most people, but according to a new study stress may be as detrimental to our health as junk food, at least for women.

Researchers found that stressed female mice experienced changes to the micro-organisms in their gut; similar to what is seen in response to a high-fat diet.

In male mice, however, stress appeared to have no similar effect.

Researchers suggest the findings may explain the gender discrepancy in rates of depression and anxiety which are generally higher in women.