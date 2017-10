Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Everyone is invited for dinner tonight (Oct. 19).

Between 5-9 p.m. anyone interested is invited to Red Robin locations in Fayetteville and Rogers to enjoy burgers, brews and more - all while benefiting Special Olympics programs.

Law enforcement personnel are volunteering as servers alongside the employees of the restaurants in a campaign known as 'Tip-A-Cop'. It is part of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign.

Earned funds will go toward local programs.