Downtown Fort Smith Parking Issues Lead To Towing

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith restaurant owner is having to find new parking after several of her customer’s vehicles were towed for unintentionally parking in the wrong spot.

Customers said the no parking sign from a private business was knocked down when at least eight of them returned to find their cars being towed behind Rolando’s Restaurante.

“In some point in time, the sign got knocked down,” owner Sherri Cuzco said. “I don’t know if somebody hit it, but it was not there. The cars were being towed away and they were coming out to try to keep the cars from being towed and they were told even if they were not on the trailer yet, they had to pay $200 in cash on the spot to get their cars released.”

Cuzco said parking has been an issue downtown, but customers should have to worry about towing when they come to enjoy a local business.

“This was upsetting to me, it was upsetting to my customers,” Cuzco said. “We’ve been in business here for more than 20 years and we’re like family downtown and we take care of each other. We support each other’s businesses.”

Cuzco said she was able to find a solution to the parking problem with help from people in the community, finding more parking surrounding the restaurant including a lot across the street which customers can park in after 5 p.m.

“I started looking around all of this whole block to figure out where we could park and the solution came to us paving [a parking lot] and taking more parking across the street,” Cuzco said.

The parking issues have made a turn and brought local owners together while working together to find positive additions to their businesses.

Now, Cuzco has one piece of advice for those looking for parking downtown.

“Everyone keep an eye out for postings,” Cuzco said. “If it says don’t park there, it’s their right, do not park there.”

Those at Rolando’s said if you cannot find parking to come inside and an employee will show you the spots you can park in.

Cuzco is hoping in the coming months the city of Fort Smith will add parking nearby.

Rolando’s and Brunswick’s Place will be planning upcoming events to bring that area of downtown together.