Air pollution may not only be affecting you, but also your unborn child.

A new study looked at mothers who were exposed to air pollution during pregnancy.

It showed the children could suffer health consequences later in life.

Heavy pollution has been linked to increased risk of lung cancer, strokes and asthma.

The world health organization said 92% of the world's population lives in areas where the air quality fails to meet its standards.