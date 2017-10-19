New Grocery Store Gives More Shopping Options To Van Buren Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Time and money are being saved now that a new grocery store opened on Thursday (Oct. 19) in Van Buren. Dozens of people waited in line before the ALDI Grocery Store on Fayetteville Road opened its doors.

The first 100 customers received a "golden ticket" with ALDI gift cards with various amounts.

This is the first ALDI for Van Buren so folks who live in town no longer have to travel over the bridge to Fort Smith to shop at an ALDI.

There's a variety of fresh produce, dairy products, meats and breads. "The prices are really good and there is good quality food," said customer Shannon Glover.

"We're excited to come to town and to see the support with the line of people this morning. We're so happy to be here," according to Amy Peters, Director of Operations.