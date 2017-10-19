× North Korea Warns U.S. Of “Unimaginable Strike”

BEIJING — An angry North Korea is lashing out again, issuing a new threat of military action against the U.S. The country’s state-run media said Thursday that Americans should expect an “unimaginable strike” at an unexpected time.

The warning comes just two days after a North Korean official said “a nuclear war may break out any moment.”

CBS News’ Ben Tracy says the provocative statements appear to be Kim Jong Un’s response to ongoing U.S. military exercises just off the Korean Peninsula.

In its latest threat, North Korea called the U.S. and South Korea war mongers who could cause a nuclear war. The threat comes, however, during what appears to be a lull in the North’s missile tests; it has now been more than a month since they launched a rocket.

But Tracy says North Korea is clearly very upset about the joint military exercises that the U.S. and South Korean navies are currently conducting in waters off the peninsula.

