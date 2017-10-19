Fayetteville Police Seek Public’s Help In Cat Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s to help find who shot and severely wounded a cat in the Juneway Terrace area.

The owner found her cat, August, earlier this month suffering from a gunshot wound to its eye, according to police. The cat likely was shot between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13.

August survived the shooting and is recovering from her wounds, according to police.

Police say they have no leads and ask anyone with information on who may have committed “this heinous act of animal cruelty” contact Det. Shawn Allen at 479-587-3520.