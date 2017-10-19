× Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Likely This Weekend

Unseasonably warm weather the next few days will set the stage for a round of strong to severe storms late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

An isolated storm will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but widespread storms will be likely after midnight into Sunday morning.

Severe storms will likely develop in central and northern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. The highest severe weather risk Saturday — 3 out of 5 on our severe weather scale — will be across central and northeast Oklahoma. The severe risk will drop as these storms move east into our area early Sunday morning.

These strong to severe storms will be blowing into our area between midnight and 6am Sunday with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain likely.

It appears we will get some much needed rain from these storms as well, with Futurecast showing one to two inches of rain possible by Sunday morning.