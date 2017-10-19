× Baby Fine After Being Left In Target Shopping Cart

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A baby is fine after being forgotten in a Target shopping cart Thursday (Oct. 19) by its mother, according to police.

Emergency officials went to the stone at 3545 N. Shiloh Drive about 12:19 p.m. after a store employee found the child in a shopping cart near the store’s entrance, police said.

Police are mandatory reporters to Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline. They will decide if further investigation is warranted, but charges are unlikely.

It appears to have been an honest mistake on the mother’s part, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

The baby was in the cart roughly five minutes before an employee found it and called 9-1-1, Murphy said.