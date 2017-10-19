× Teen Accused Of Assisting, Filming Girl’s Suicide To Be Tried For Murder

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has ruled an 18-year-old Utah man accused of encouraging a teen friend to hang herself and filming it because he was fascinated with death should stand trial on a murder charge.

Judge James Brady in a ruling Tuesday called the case unusual but said Tyerell Przybycien should be tried on allegations that he was deeply involved in 16-year-old Jchandra Brown’s suicide planning.

The judge noted that police found a receipt showing Przybycien bought the rope she used and tied a knot in it for her. Przybycien also told her at times that he would also kill himself.

Przybycien told a friend that helping her would be “like getting away with murder,” prosecutors have said.

His lawyers, though, have said the girl made her own choice — pointing to two suicide notes in her handwriting.