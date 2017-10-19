× Teen Accused Of Using Snapchat Seconds Before Killing Cyclist

MINNEAPOLIS — A 16-year-old girl is accused of using Snapchat behind the wheel last spring just seconds before she fatally hit a bicyclist, CBS Minnesota reports.

Paige Elizabeth Narveson, of sourthern Minnesota, is charged with reckless driving and criminal vehicular homicide in the fatal collision on June 17, court documents filed in Sibley County show.

According to a juvenile delinquency petition, Narveson was driving west when she struck 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilge.

Witnesses told authorities that Narveson’s Ford Explorer swerved over the fog line and onto the shoulder before hitting the cycilst. An accident reconstruction concluded that Narveson was traveling around 60 mph.

