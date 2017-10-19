Thousands Flock To NWA As 64th Annual War Eagle Fair Kicks Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Fall arts and craft fairs are drawing an estimated 1.4 million visitors to Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and one of the area's oldest and largest kicked off Thursday (Oct. 19).

For days, vendors have been hard at work preparing for the 64th annual War Eagle Fair.

The Fall Arts and Crafts Fair consists of three shows in one. There's the War Eagle Fair, and across the historic War Eagle Bridge is the War Eagle Mill Fall Craft Fair. Then there's also the Sharp Arts & Crafts Show.

With more than 250 vendors, there's something for everyone to choose from.

The War Eagle Fair began in 1954 as a way for crafters across the Ozarks to display their works. More than 60 years later, and over 150,000 people are expected to visit the annual fair.

War Eagle is nestled along the banks of the War Eagle River and can be difficult for some to find if they've never been out there. For your GPS, the physical address is 11045 War Eagle Road Rogers, Arkansas 72756.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free, and parking is $3.