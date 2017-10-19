Two People Sent To Hospital After Crashing Into Stand At Crafts Festival

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a stand at the Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival, Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville police said.

Police said no other major injuries were reported.

The driver went to park in front of the building, but for unknown reasons, the vehicle would not stop and she struck the building, Murphy said.

The festival is being held at the Washington County Fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday and at the NW Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale on Friday and Saturday.