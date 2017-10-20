× Arkansas To Receive $1.4 Million In General Motors Settlement

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has reached a $120 million settlement, along with 48 other states and the District of Columbia, with General Motors Company over allegations that the company concealed safety issues related to ignition switch defects in GM vehicles.

Arkansas will receive over $1.4 million.

The settlement concludes an investigation into the auto manufacturer’s failure to timely disclose known safety defects associated with unintended key-rotation-related and/or ignition-switch-related issues in several model years of GM vehicles.

Despite knowledge of the defect, GM personnel decided it was not a safety concern and delayed issuing recalls. GM continued to market the reliability and safety of its vehicles which were equipped with this defective ignition switch.

The states alleged that these actions were unfair and deceptive and that the automaker’s actions violated state consumer protection laws, including the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

