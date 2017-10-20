× Cops: Men Shouted “Heil Hitler” Before Firing Shot After White Nationalist Speech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Police in Gainesville have arrested three Texas men accused of shouting “Heil Hitler” and other chants before firing a shot at two people shortly after white nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida Thursday, reports CBS affiliate WGFL.

Gainesville Police charged 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink and brothers Colton and William Fears with attempted homicide.

Tenbrink, who police say admitted to firing the shot, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the incident happened about 5:30 p.m., about an hour after Spencer’s speech, which had attracted thousands of protesters, ended. Police say the victims were at a bus stop not far from the event, when a Jeep with four men inside pulled up and started yelling at them.

