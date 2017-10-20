× Fayetteville Police Investigating Armed Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

About 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 20) an armed man went inside Valero, across from the Fayetteville Athletic Club on North Crossover Road, and demanded money, according to police.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

No one was injured, police added.

Police said they are searching for the suspect, who has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 587-3555.

