× Fort Collins Shooting Leaves Three Dead Near Colorado State University

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Three people, including a Colorado State University student, were killed and one person was wounded Thursday in a pre-dawn shooting outside an apartment complex about a mile west of the campus, police said. The shooting suspect was among those killed.

A motive for the 2 a.m. shooting in Fort Collins wasn’t known. University police alerted students and faculty via text and email to stay inside after shots were heard.

The Larimer County coroner’s office says Savannah McNealy, 22, of Fort Collins, was among the three found dead. She had been shot multiple times, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Read more and see video, here.