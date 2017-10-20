× Fort Smith Police: Suspect(s) Wanted In 17 Vandalism Instances

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Police are investigating a rash of car vandalism instances, and are searching for the suspect(s) involved.

During overnight hours between Tuesday (Oct. 17) and Thursday (Oct. 19), 17 vehicles were vandalized, according to Fort Smith police.

According to police, each vehicle was parked along a street, in front of a residence, and was shot with what appears to be a BB gun. A window of every vehicle was shattered.

The instances happened on South 17th, 68th, L, M, P, Q T, North 55th and O, and Popular Streets, as well as Bluff and Harris Avenues, Free Ferry Road and Cruce Hill Drive, according to police.

Police said they think the same suspect(s) was involved in every instance. There may be more instances that have yet to be reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 709-5100.