Police: Garfield Man Threatened To Shoot His Family

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — An intoxicated Garfield man threatened to kill everyone in his mother’s house on Wednesday (Oct. 18), but was thwarted by his brother-in-law and 15-year-old nephew, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jams Patrick Rust, 30, was arrested Thursday (Oct. 19) in connection with four counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and four counts of first-degree terroristic threatening — all felonies.

Rust also faces misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and third-degree domestic battery.

Rust’s mother said he was drunk from “moonshine” when he arrived around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home in Pea Ridge.

She said he “just snapped” and started picking fights with everyone inside, which included Rust’s brother, sister, brother-in-law and nieces and nephews, according to the affidavit.

When Rust’s mother accused him of being drunk, Rust said he was going to shoot everyone in the house. Rust got up as if he was going to hit his mother, but was tackled by his brother, according to the affidavit.

Later, Rust called his wife and told her he was “going out in a blaze of glory,” before heading outside to his car and grabbing a gun.

Rust was waving the gun around and threatening his family when his brother-in-law and nephew grabbed the weapons.

Police arrived and secured the scene, where they found several guns around Rust’s SUV and five .22-caliber bullets in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Rust was being held Friday (Oct. 20) at the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 27 in Benton County Circuit Court.